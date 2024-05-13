The incident in McDonald's is the latest in a series of violent attacks in New Lynn.

The incident in McDonald's is the latest in a series of violent attacks in New Lynn.

A young man has been targeted in a brutal daytime attack at a McDonald’s restaurant in West Auckland, bashed in a four-on-one assault as families fled the chaos.

The attack, which took place within the last two weeks, is the latest involving young people in the suburb of New Lynn and the video has emerged after multiple schools warned of a planned mass brawl at the train station.

Video of the attack was shared by educator and public speaker Richie Hardcore and showed one teenager being set upon by a group of others , who punch and kick him in the head as he attempts to protect himself, the attack causing families with young children to scatter as an alarm begins to sound inside the store.

At least four people are seen ganging up on the boy, who is sent sprawling into a table and chairs as blows continue to rain down.

The incident in McDonald's is the latest in a series of violent attacks in New Lynn.

A second clip shows an incident from nearby Green Bay which reportedly took place at the same time and shows a large group of people kicking and stomping on a prostrate figure as cars drive past.

Police have confirmed they are aware of the incidents captured on video and are investigating.

Elsewhere in the video, Hardcore offers Muay Thai kickboxing lessons to the victims and describes the McDonald’s attackers, who he says appear to have some martial arts training, as being “absolute cowards” for using their abilities to target their victim.

Social media pages for New Lynn are full of parents claiming their own children have been victimised in similar incidents and calling for further actions from authorities.

One mother told the Herald that her 13-year-son had been assaulted and robbed at the same McDonald’s on May 5, saying he was left shaken by the incident.

She said he had gone to the McDonald’s after playing basketball nearby, arranging to meet his parents there afterwards.

Shortly after ordering his food he was assaulted and had his basketball shoes stolen and she claimed that staff told her husband that the incident was the fifth in that week alone.

She said the incident had left her son less willing to be out and about in West Auckland and questioned how local youth would be able to retain independence in the face of the threat of violence, adding she had grown up in the west and saying the area had become more violent in recent years.

She also questioned the response from McDonald’s and suggested that they needed to provide more security for customers.

Inspector Kelly Farrant, the Relieving Area Prevention Manager for Waitematā West, told the Herald that police were aware of the incidents captured on video and were investigating.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable,” Farrant said. “Police will utilise all tools available to us to identify and hold youth offenders to account.”

She added that police have recently increased patrols in the area in response to “issues with groups of young people fighting or intimidating people” and said they will continue to have a visible presence in the area, especially before and after the school day.

A McDonald’s NZ spokesperson told the Herald that they were aware of the video.

“Unfortunately, there have been a number of antisocial behaviour incidents in the New Lynn area in recent months, and from time to time these spill into our restaurants. McDonald’s management are in ongoing communications with the New Lynn Business Association and Police, as an active member of the business community,” the spokesperson said.

“They have also liaised direct with schools, as most incidents appear to involve high school students,” they added.

McDonald’s say they have a range of policies and procedures in place to manage antisocial behaviour, including monitored security alarms, CCTV, and staff protocols.

“The New Lynn restaurant has senior management in the lobby areas during after-school hours, and closes off secondary entrances and lobby areas in the evening,” the spokesperson said.

“Our focus remains to ensure a safe environment for customers and staff. We’re remain in conversations with Police and the business association about what more we can do help the local community with this ongoing problem.”

The second incident saw a large group attacking one person and they lay on the ground in Green Bay.

Mass brawl planned

New Lynn residents were warned last week of a planned brawl at the bus and train station on Friday, with a local schools sending out notifications to parents.

Green Bay High School sent an email to parents warning them of the rumours.

“For our Green Bay High School students and whānau we recommend you plan to avoid the New Lynn Train Station if possible, and if you do need to pass through, be alert and spend as little time there as possible.”

Western Springs College/Ngā Puna o Waiōrea sent parents an “urgent” message on Thursday night, asking them to make alternative travel plans for their children.

“We have been asked to notify whānau to please avoid students from transferring or stopping at New Lynn bus and train station tomorrow afternoon,” it said.

“If possible, please organise students to take alternative routes or make other arrangements.”

Gangs of kids have reportedly been causing trouble at the New Lynn bus and train station. Photo / Supplied

Whau ward councillor Kerrin Leoni shared a post on social media to say that she attended the station on Friday “to ensure we had additional security and police support”.

She said it was good to see the increased security and police presence.

“Thankfully there were no incidents but this raises the concern that more needs to be done regarding youth bullying and violence in Auckland,” Leoni wrote.

The bus and train station in New Lynn has been the site of reported violent attacks, with 13-year-olds set upon in separate attacks in April.

One incident saw a 13-year-old girl attacked by a group of up to 20 children.

The girl’s mother told the Herald her daughter got “smashed up quite badly – for no reason” while at the New Lynn station.

“I turned up and she was in the ambulance. She had a massive bump on her head and grazes on her face. I was really quite upset when I saw her,” her mother said.

“She was crying as she told me, ‘You know, mum, the worst thing is that nobody stepped in to help’.”

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald’s visual team.