School pupils have been warned to avoid a West Auckland bus and train station today over fears of a planned mass brawl between students.

At least one Auckland college has sent an email to parents alerting them of the violent gathering and to avoid the New Lynn station area on their way home from school.

A community patrol has announced it will be stepping up patrols to ward off any violence.

The warnings come after a spate of violent attacks between youths at the New Lynn station.

Western Springs College/Ngā Puna o Waiōrea last night sent an “urgent” message to parents asking them to make alternative travel plans for their children.

“We have been asked to notify whānau to please avoid students from transferring or stopping at New Lynn bus and train station tomorrow afternoon,” it said.

“If possible, please organise students to take alternative routes or make other arrangements.”

Western Springs College has been contacted for comment.

Auckland Transport confirmed it was aware of the rumours and said police were managing the situation.

“Our ops team and transport staff are in contact with police and will support as needed.”

Police have stepped up foot patrols around the New Lynn bus and train station. Photo / Google

New Lynn/Kelston Community Patrol said it would be adding extra patrols at the location as a precaution.

In a previous post, the community patrol noted “there have been a spate of assaults and unwanted behaviour at New Lynn bus/train transit station”.

Police have been approached for comment.

Whau ward councillor Kerrin Leoni said she was in New Lynn yesterday afternoon speaking with local security guards about the issues in the area.

“I’m just really concerned about this recent behaviour.

“The bullying behaviour is absolutely out of hand, people should not be scared to catch a bus or train.”

Leoni said the bullying had become a “huge trend” for some young people, and she had spoken with Waitematā Area Commander Sunny Patel yesterday about the fights.

Whau ward councillor Kerrin Leoni: "People should not be scared to catch a bus or train." Photo / Jason Oxenham

Bystanders reported this morning that police had already greatly increased foot patrols in New Lynn, especially around the bus and train station.

“We possibly need to look at getting our Māori and Pasifika wardens more active,” Leoni said.

She said she had been in touch with musicians and “local role models” to create events against bullying.

A 13-year-old schoolgirl was recently attacked by a group of up to 20 children as she waited for her bus at the New Lynn station.

The attack happened about 6pm on Saturday, April 20.

Her mother had read a Herald report of a separate incident at the New Lynn bus station where a 13-year-old boy was set upon on April 14. Considering the similarity, she felt compelled to share her daughter’s story.

“I thought she would have been safe in such a public place, but I guess not,” the mother said.

“I’m hoping that just by saying something, it might help change things.”







