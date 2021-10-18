Five Head Hunters gang members arrested following New Lynn shooting

Police arrest a man after raiding a gang house in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five Head Hunters gang members have been arrested following a shooting in New Lynn in which one person was critically injured.

A man remains in a serious condition as result of the shooting, said Waitematā CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie.

Each of the men, between the ages of 22 and 40, have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. But police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

Armed police surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in Henderson on Sunday after police were notified around 3.20pm of reports of a physical altercation between a group of people at an Astley Ave residential address in New Lynn.

"They've surrounded the Head Hunters base and they're demanding they come out one by one at gunpoint," a witness told the Herald.

"They're coming out with their arms up."

The men are set to appear at the Waitākere District Court.

Police remain at both locations.