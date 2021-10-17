Man arrested following stabbing in Palmerston North

A man has been arrested following a Palmerston North stabbing. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Palmerston North on Saturday morning where a person received serious injuries.

Police were called to a Lombard St address around 6.45am on Saturday following an altercation between two people known to each other.

A police spokesperson said a 55-year-old victim received serious injuries in the incident.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital following surgery.

A 32-year-old man from Upper Hutt was arrested on Sunday morning at an Awapuni address.

He will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow facing one charge of aggravated wounding.

Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Anyone who has any information which may assist police is asked to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 211016/5904.