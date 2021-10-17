Armed police surround Head Hunters' West Auckland gang headquarters after shooting

Armed police have surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been critically injured following a shooting this afternoon involving a group of people at a West Auckland property.

Police were notified around 3.20pm of reports of a physical altercation between a group of people at an Astley Ave address in New Lynn.

A police spokesperson said it was believed a firearm had been discharged during the event and a person was critically injured.

The injured was transported to hospital by ambulance.

A witness at the scene this evening counted at least 15 police officers, most of whom were armed with Glock pistols.

A Henderson address has been cordoned off in relation to the incident and the Armed Offenders Squad has been deployed.

Armed police surrounded the Head Hunters' gang headquarters in West Auckland.

A witness at the scene says about a dozen police officers were demanding the gang members come out of their base at gunpoint.

It's understood the incident is connected to the New Lynn shooting.

"They've surrounded the Head Hunters base and they're demanding they come out one by one at gunpoint.

"They're coming out with their arms up."

Police arrest a man after raiding a gang house in Henderson Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Photos from the scene in View Rd, Henderson, showed several handcuffed men being led away by masked police officers.

AOS officers and dog handlers were later seen exiting the property before detectives went inside.

The witness said four or five men from the property appeared to have been detained outside by police.

Police say inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the incident.