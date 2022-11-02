Police have arrested five people after fleeing following two burglaries at a commercial property including a weapon in Whangārei overnight.

A 26-year-old man will appear in the Whangārei District Court today facing charges relating to burglary with a weapon and theft.

Four other people allegedly involved were referred to Youth Aid.

Whangārei police received a report of a burglary in Maungakaramea about 11.47pm.

A stolen vehicle was allegedly used and police are investigating the location of the vehicle.

Police responded to a second burglary about an hour later on State Highway 1, Whakapara, where police believe the five alleged offenders broke inside a property with a weapon.

The offenders fled the scene when a fog cannon went off.

Police captured the vehicle’s licence plate number on CCTV footage.

It was found on Waro Drive, Hikurangi. Police were notified of a second vehicle which allegedly was linked.

The second vehicle was later found abandoned on Meldrum St and a dog unit helped track the alleged offenders to an address on Charles St.

Police found cannabis and drug paraphernalia, as well as “a number” of stolen goods.







