Around 24 firefighters attended a house fire in Ōrākei overnight. Photo / File

Two dozen firefighters responded to a house fire in Auckland’s Ōrākei overnight.

The fire was on Kitemoana St, which leads to Ōrākei Marae and Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park overlooking Okahu Bay.

Firefighters were called around 12.30am to the fire in a multi-storey house. The home was attached to other properties but the blaze was contained to one dwelling, Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Paul Radden said.

Firefighters have now left the scene but fire investigators will return this morning.

Crews also attended a house fire on Great Barrier Island just after midnight, Radden said.

That fire is now out but a crew is remaining onsite to monitor the fire and dampen it down, with a fire investigator returning this morning.



