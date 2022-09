Hope for the return of fallen Kiwi soldier’s body, the Government looks to scrap more mask mandates and ex-Gloriavale women call for our help in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hope for the return of fallen Kiwi soldier’s body, the Government looks to scrap more mask mandates and ex-Gloriavale women call for our help in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two fire trucks are responding to a massive house fire in Manurewa this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters were called to the blaze on Mahia Rd in Wattle Downs at 9.12am.

"The fire was well involved when crews arrived. Two fire trucks are currently in attendance."

In a tweet, Auckland Transport said Mahia Rd had been closed and bus route 361 was detouring around the closure.

Motorists could expect minor delays.

Due to a house fire, part of Mahia Road is closed. Bus route 361 is detouring around the closure and the following stop on Mahia Road is missed:

Stop 2145 - Mcdivitt Street: Use Stop 2147 - Elim Christan Centre

Minor delays are expected. pic.twitter.com/5cY0V6mSyT — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 1, 2022

MORE TO COME...