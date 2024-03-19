Firefighters battling large building fire tonight in Pukekohe

Firefighters are battling a large building fire tonight in Pukekohe.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it received multiple calls to a building on fire on Blake Rd.
”Upon arrival the building was well involved in fire,” Fenz said in a statement.
The 20m by 10m building is believed to be a “packing shed”.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Seven fire trucks, one tanker and numerous support vehicles are attending.
Photos from the scene show firefighters directing a high pressure water hose at the smoking bulding.
More to come