Firefighters battling large building fire tonight in Pukekohe

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a building in Pukekohe. Photo / Adrian Heritage

Firefighters are battling a large building fire tonight in Pukekohe.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said it received multiple calls to a building on fire on Blake Rd.

”Upon arrival the building was well involved in fire,” Fenz said in a statement.

The 20m by 10m building is believed to be a “packing shed”.

Seven fire trucks, one tanker and numerous support vehicles are attending.

Photos from the scene show firefighters directing a high pressure water hose at the smoking bulding.

