Firefighters are battling a 5-hectare scrub fire in Meremere, north Waikato.

Multiple crews from Auckland and Waikato are at the scene and expect to remain there overnight.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the blaze started around 7pm and has grown.

One helicopter was on the scene to assist in extinguishing the fire from the air and has been called off due to nightfall.

No evacuations are in place.