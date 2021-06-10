Firefighter injured in Balclutha blaze

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire in Balclutha today. Photo / John Cosgrove

A firefighter has been injured while attempting to control a house fire in Balclutha, South Otago.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Balclutha, Milton and Kaitangata were called to the fire in Hospital Rd at 12.45pm today.

The single-storey house was "well ablaze", but contained at 1.40pm, he said.

One firefighter received minor injuries at the scene and was being treated by St John ambulance.

A water tanker from Balclutha attended, along with four other fire appliances, he said.