Firearms, methamphetamine and cannabis seized in Bay raid

Police conducted search warrants at two Kawerau properties on Thursday and Friday last week. Photo / NZME

Police targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine in Kawerau have made four arrests.



The Whakatāne Precision Targeting Team, helped by officers from Whakatāne, Kawerau and Edgecumbe, conducted search warrants at two Kawerau properties on Thursday and Friday last week.



Police seized two firearms, about 11 grams of methamphetamine and small quantity of cannabis.



"Wastewater readings consistently show Kawerau to have the highest level of meth consumption in the country per capita," Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said.



"The drug has a devastating impact on this small community and police are committed to dismantling the networks that supply it.



"These warrants are part of a larger effort to reduce harm as well as the other offending that inevitably follows the sale and supply of illicit substances."



A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been jointly charged with possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They are next due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on November 23 and December 15 respectively.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine. She has been bailed to appear in Whakatāne District Court on December 1.



A 26-year-old woman was also taken into custody for dangerous driving and failing to remain stopped.

She is scheduled to appear in court on November 23.