Fire rips through Tamatea house, cause being investigated

A fire has severely damaged a house in Tamatea, Napier. Photo / File

A fire that severely damaged a Tamatea house is being investigated.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire at 3.20am on Boxing Day and were there for two and a half hours.

A spokesman said the house was "severely damaged" and three fire engines attended.

A specialist fire investigator is trying to determine the cause, he said. It comes amid a mini-spree of damaging fires in the region.

Investigations are also under way into the cause of a house fire in Akina in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Wavell St, Akina, Hastings at about 4.51am on Thursday.

On Christmas Eve, detectives were also at the scene of three scrub fires that scorched a dump truck on Carrick Rd, Twyford on Wednesday, December 23.

Fire crews also attended another grass fire on Ormond Rd, Twyford, shortly after.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.