The fire in Parnell. Photo / via Twitter, @StopThePigeon

The fire in Parnell. Photo / via Twitter, @StopThePigeon

A scrub fire has broken out in the Auckland suburb of Parnell sending smoke billowing into the sky.

Police units said they are assisting with a blaze on Gladstone Rd in Parnell, on the hill near the Fred Amber lookout.

The Herald has received reports of the smoke being seen as far away as the western suburb of New Lynn.

The Fire Service has been approached for comment.

Not quite sure what is on fire but hope everyone is ok #Auckland pic.twitter.com/pCMvg79Chh — Jane Blackmore (@JaneBlackmoreNZ) April 4, 2021

Smoke billowed into the sky from the scrub fire. Photo / Twitter

Being well fought on all sides now - excellent work. pic.twitter.com/3bQAEH67kq — Matty (@StopThePigeon) April 4, 2021