Easter weather: Timaru hotter than Rarotonga, gale-force wind warning for drivers

Timaru reached an April record-high of 30.6 degrees this Easter Sunday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Easter weekend holidaymakers in the South Island and eastern North Island have hit the jackpot with uncanny tropical temperatures, but they're coupled with strong wind warnings and watches.

Timaru has reached a record-breaking 30.6C today. It's the highest April temperature since records began in the city in 1962, according to Metservice. It's warmer than Rarotonga's 29 degree-high, and it could climb higher by the end of the day.

The strong northwesterly winds across the Southern Alps really turned up the heat at Timaru Airport today. For more temperature go to https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^AB pic.twitter.com/8SUhRZkBbs — MetService (@MetService) April 4, 2021

"It's quite warm also at Banks Peninsula at around 28.4 degrees, 27.8 degrees at Dunedin city and even Omaru was 26.9," said Metservice meteorologist Andy Best.

Parts of the North Island have also been graced with warm weather.

"Napier city is at 26.5 and Hastings is 25.1, so it's definitely a nice warm day in eastern places but the negative aspect is the very strong gusty northwesterly winds," Best said.

A strong wind warning is in place for Southland, North Otago, Dunedin and the Canterbury high country.

Severe gales are gusting up to 130km/h in exposed places in the Canterbury high country.

The gusts are hindering crews battling fires in Southland and Fairlie, but are forecast to ease for a time this evening.

Gales reaching 120km/h are expected in exposed places in Wairarapa north of Masterton.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, Metservice said.

"Especially if you're driving, particularly motorcycles and high-sided vehicles, take heed of weather warnings," Best said.

"A lot of people are coming back [home] today. Certainly don't drive at speed at all because those winds will have an added effect."

Strong gusts are currently blustering at the summit of Rimutaka Hill between Wairarapa and Wellington, prompting the New Zealand Transport Agency to issue a warning to drivers.

SH2 REMUTAKA HILL - HAU PŪKERI (STRONG WINDS) – 8:25AM

There is currently a hau pūkeri warning in place for #Remutaka Hill. Please take extra care, especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle, or riding a motorcycle. ^AL pic.twitter.com/gpDJLTfYbR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 3, 2021

A strong wind watch is in place for Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Central Otago.

Winds should ease slowly tomorrow.

Easter Monday

Eastern parts of the South Island are in for another hot day on Monday.

"We're expecting places like Kaikoura to be up around 26 degrees, Christchurch up around 28 degrees, also east of North Island places like Gisborne, Napier and Hastings, 26 degrees," Best said.

It will be a relatively warm night for people between Auckland and Levin, where temperatures are expected to reach 5C above average on Monday night into Tuesday morning.