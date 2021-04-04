Strong winds hinder crews battling fires in Southland and Fairlie

The fire broke out about 8.30am on Waimea Valley Rd, northwest of Gore. Image / Google Maps

A hedge fire that has spread to a shed in Southland is partially under control, but high winds are threatening efforts.

Crews were called to Waimea Valley Rd, near Riversdale, at about 8.30 today.

A 200m-long row of trees and a hay barn, were on fire.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said four fire engines, four tankers, a rural fire officer and a senior fire officer were at the scene.

Crosson said they were confident they have the blaze contained to one area.

She said conditions were windy and power lines down but it was not clear whether that was the cause of the fire.

Fire crews are also battling a vegetation fire in Fairlie this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire at Ashwick Flat at about 12.21pm.

Crews from the Fairlie, Geraldine, Burkes Pass and Lake Tekapo stations are in attendance.

The fire has been contained to a small area and firefighters are working to contain it further.

"The fire is being fanned by strong winds."