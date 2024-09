“They fled in the stolen car and the Police Eagle helicopter has tracked the vehicle to an address in Manurewa where the three occupants have attempted to run.”

McPherson said a 15-year-old was taken into custody immediately and a short time later a second person was arrested.

Police are still seeking the third person.

“This type of offending will not be tolerated and we will continue to hold those to account who are inflicting harm on people’s businesses and livelihoods,” she said.

“It takes everyone working together to keep our communities safe, so I encourage everyone who sees anything suspicious taking place to report it to us as soon as possible.”

A 15-year-old has been charged with burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will appear court today.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.