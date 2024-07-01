Flaming Fires went into liquidation on May 6, owing customers, suppliers and employees thousands of dollars.
The liquidators’ initial report said difficult trading conditions over the past year, plus an increase in overheads, meant the company struggled to meet costs as they fell due. The director tried to sell part of the company to recapitalise but the sale fell through.
Liquidator Garry Whimp from Blacklock Rose said there were a lot of customers who paid in advance but did not receive a fireplace and he was concerned about elderly customers who had no way to keep warm over winter.
One customer had paid $7500 for his fireplace in October 2023 and had not received anything before the liquidation in May.