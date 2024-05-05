Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

More Northland businesses go into receivership amid recession and cost of living crisis

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
The number of company insolvencies in Northland jumped almost eightfold in March from the same time last year.

The number of company insolvencies in Northland jumped almost eightfold in March from the same time last year.

The number of company insolvencies in Northland jumped almost eightfold in March from the same time the previous year, leaving businesses calling for administrators to step in.

It comes as the recession and continues to hit home for an increasing number of struggling Northland businesses.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate