The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has agreed to enter further mediation with Fenz after threats of more strikes like this one last week. Photo / Michael Craig

The NZ Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU) has reached an agreement with Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) to enter more mediation after threats of further strikes later this week.

This comes after failed mediation between the two parties which led to firefighters across the country walking off the job for an hour twice over the last two Fridays.

There were plans for more strikes this Friday between 11am and noon, which have now been cancelled.

In a collective, agreed-upon statement released this afternoon, both parties explained that Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti brought has both parties together in an attempt to find a way forward through the "current bargaining impasse".

"The meeting was constructive and the parties shared a willingness to work towards a solution," the statement read.

They have agreed to enter facilitated mediation with the assistance of an agreed independent mediator and to suspend all strike notices.

Fenz has also agreed to withdraw the request for facilitated bargaining through the Employment Relations Authority.

This agreement remains in place until September 30 or unless otherwise agreed upon.

The negotiations for a collective agreement began in June last year.

NZPFU has been attempting to gain guaranteed mental health and wellbeing programmes that meet the needs of firefighters and ongoing access to psychological professionals.

The union has also previously stated that there is "a fire crisis" with Fenz failing to employ sufficient career firefighters and 111 emergency call centre dispatchers to meet minimum staffing.

Although they are employed to work 42 hours a week, the union has said firefighters are largely working 60-80 hours and some report working 100 hours.

The NZPFU represents professional career firefighters, 111 emergency call centre dispatchers, volunteer support officers, community risk reduction and resilience advisers, trainers and other specialist roles.