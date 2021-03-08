Fire crews responding to large blaze in Papakura, South Auckland

Fire services are responding to a large blaze in Papakura. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services are responding to a large fire in South Auckland this afternoon.

It is understood a fire has broken out at a car yard on Hunua Rd, in Papakura - the same place where another fire took place in January.

A witness told the Herald that neighbouring businesses had been evacuated and the road was blocked off as fire crews responded to the incident.

- More to come