Fire crews responding to large blaze in Papakura, South Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a large fire in South Auckland this afternoon.
It is understood a fire has broken out at a car yard on Hunua Rd, in Papakura - the same place where another fire took place in January.
A witness told the Herald that neighbouring businesses had been evacuated and the road was blocked off as fire crews responded to the incident.
- More to come