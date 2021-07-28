Fire crews remain on site of large factory blaze in East Auckland

Traffic 'gridlocked' after fire on Ti Rakau Dr in Auckland's Burswood. Video / Supplied / Jay Jaay / Jade McNamara / Gee Lyon

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large factory fire in East Auckland.

Tī Rākau Drive, near Pakuranga, was closed during rush hour traffic last night after a plastics factory went up in flames about 5pm.

As a result of the blaze, traffic was gridlocked in the area as emergency services worked at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze about three hours later, allowing the road to partially re-open.

Firefighters battle a large factory fire in East Auckland yesterday evening. Image / Jade McNamara

However, one of the westbound lanes of Tī Rākau Drive remains closed, as fire crews continue to monitor for any hot spots.

Early this morning, a northern fire communications shift commander said crews will remain at the site until at least daylight.

There are no reports of any injuries in the incident and the cause of the fire is not yet known.