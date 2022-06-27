Firefighters are battling a huge fire at an industrial building in Penrose. Video / Hayden Woodward

Residents in and around Auckland's Penrose and surrounding suburbs are being told to keep their windows closed after a large fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters have been battling the huge blaze at an industrial building on Neilson St, in Penrose, since about 2am.

A witness at the scene described massive explosions and fire balls coming from the inferno this morning as the large building was engulfed in flames.

"There were multiple explosions - up to 10 booms going off," he said.

At least some schools in the affected areas are closed until further notice, including Waterlea School and Mangere Bridge Primary.

Royal Oak Intermediate has also issued a notice to parents: "Please do not worry too much about school. Keep yourselves safe and we hope to see your children when they are able to come."

Hillsborough resident Mackenzie Koppel said she received an emergency text "just before 5.30 this morning. It just said that there's a large commercial fire on Neilson St in Onehunga that's releasing toxic smoke and we're advised to keep our doors and windows closed and to stay inside."

Koppel said they could not smell anything that might be from the fire but said they could see it.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the building as massive flames lit up the area.

Firefighters could be seen on a nearby truck with a crane and dousing the fire from above.

Locals warned to shut windows and remain indoors

Fire and Emergency crews at the scene issued the warning to locals to keep their windows closed and to stay indoors, if possible, due to the potentially toxic smoke that has been carried by the wind over several suburbs.

Motorists are also advised that Neilson St between Church St and Angle St is blocked as emergency crews are on site.

Heavy traffic in Onehunga - bus services affected

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a travel alert at 6.30am, saying: "Avoid this area if possible or expect diversions and delays."

By 7am, traffic was heavy around Onehunga. The congestion is also causing delays to buses coming from the nearby bus depot and in the general area.

At its height, there were 20 fire trucks - including aerial crews - and more than 100 firefighters involved in containing and extinguishing the fire.

NEILSON ST, ONEHUNGA - 6:30AM

Incident Controller Brad Mosby, of Counties Manukau, said firefighters had done well to control the fire, but there were unknown substances in the building creating a potentially toxic smoke plume.

"Our firefighters did a really good job to contain the fire spread in the building.

"To start with, the smoke was going straight up. But the wind is now taking it across Onehunga, Māngere Bridge and Favona - so we're asking residents to keep their windows shut and stay inside if possible this morning.

Fire and emergency said about 7am that the fire was contained.

"The fire has created a potentially toxic smoke plume, which has been carried by the wind over the above suburbs. People are also advised to stay away from the Neilson St area of Penrose.

"The building owner has advised there is no asbestos or other hazardous substances in the building, but people should still take precautions and avoid the smoke plume.

"This was a fourth alarm fire, but has since been scaled back to second alarm."

A member of the public also showed what appeared to be paint or other substance that had rained down onto his vehicle from the fire.

"I'm going to be at the car wash, this morning. Will see if it comes off," he said.

Fire crews remain at the scene.