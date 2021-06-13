Fire crews battling house fire in Wellington

The fire has broken out in a Hanson St property in Newtown, Wellington. Photo / Sophie Trigger

Fire crews are battling a house fire in Wellington tonight.

The fire has taken hold in a property on Hanson St in Newtown.

It is understood the fire has gone to a fourth alarm.

A witness at the scene said she heard sirens about 10.30pm.

A man who lives next to the house told the Herald he was about to go to bed when he heard a girl crying and banging.

"I opened the door and could see flames."

He was told the "get out" and escaped. The man believes his own house may now have caught flames.

He only had time to grab his phone, wallet and keys before fleeing the property.

Multiple fire trucks remain at the scene battling the fire.