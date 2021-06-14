Greater Wellington Regional Council appoints new chief executive

Nigel Corry has been appointed as the new chief executive of Greater Wellington Regional Council. Photo / Supplied

Nigel Corry has been appointed as the new chief executive of Greater Wellington Regional Council. Photo / Supplied

Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) has appointed a familiar face as its new chief executive.

Current deputy chief executive of the council, Nigel Corry, has been given a five-year term in the top job.

His career with the council dates back to 1998 and has most recently been in the deputy position since 2018.

Chief Executive Employment Review Committee chairwoman Glenda Hughes said councillors were looking for a candidate with the necessary leadership, vision and capability to drive the region forward.

"It's a demanding role now, with government and our communities raising expectations on clean water, sustainable biodiversity and resilient infrastructure. There's a fast-moving tide of change coming our way and Nigel is the right person to meet that challenge."

The process to find a new chief executive experienced a moment of controversy when the current council chairman Daran Ponter put his hat in the ring for the job.

The move was considered risky, as one experienced board director said, because it would be extremely difficult for him to have any credibility to continue as chairman if he was unsuccessful.

The situation was also tricky because regional councillors are the ones who make the call on who gets the chief executive position.

Days after the Herald revealed Ponter's application, he withdrew it saying that, upon reflection, the best way he could serve the region was in his current role as the council's chairman.

Today Ponter said Corry's appointment was a fantastic outcome for the Wellington region, its people, and the environment.

"As councillors we've valued Nigel's counsel over a number of years now and a seamless transition to his leadership provides ongoing stability and assurance to all of our staff, our Mana Whenua partners, stakeholders and the communities we serve across the region.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Corry will take over from Greg Campbell, who has served seven years as chief executive.

Last month Campbell sent an email to all councillors saying it was "with a great deal of emotion" that he decided not to apply for a new term and would be leaving the role.

"Greater Wellington today is a far cry from the organisation I joined in 2014 and our people are a daily source of immense pride for me. My time as a chief executive has had its highs and lows, yet I today see a council with significantly enhanced capability, confidence and reputation."

Campbell said he would forever be behind the council.

"And I will pay my rates without complaint."

Ponter congratulated Campbell for his regional leadership during his time with the council.

"Greg has been an excellent steward for our region, ushering in true community-led freshwater plans through Whaitua, increasing public transport patronage and provision with the introduction of Metlink, declaring a climate emergency and a clear path to carbon positivity.

"He's also led the local government sector on a many key issues facing New Zealand, including rest and meal break legislation and local government reform."

Corry said he felt privileged to lead an organisation he has helped shape over several years.

"Our region is a place like no other and I'm looking forward to working alongside my colleagues, Councillors, iwi partners, stakeholders and communities. We all have a job to do in protecting our precious environment and promoting our region as a wonderful place to live, work and play."

Corry will take over the role in September.