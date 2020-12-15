Fire crews and three helicopters working to put out large scrub fire near Clevedon, south Auckland

A helicopter and four fire trucksr are tackling the blaze. Photo / Supplied

Multiple fire crews and three helicopters are tackling a fire raging through native bush and pine trees near Clevedon, in south Auckland.

The fire is approximately 5ha in size and is burning through scrub off Ness Valley Rd, between Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay.

An eyewitness said helicopters could be seen emptying monsoon buckets of water on to the burning bush about midday.

The Ness Valley Rd resident said she understood it was a slash burn that had gotten out of control.

Emergency services were first called around 11.10am.

Fire crews from Clevedon, Kawakawa Bay, Hunua, Onewhero, Kaiaua, and Papakura are in attendance and are being supported by helicopters.

The valley borders a scenic reserve and Hunua Ranges Regional Park.

People are being asked to avoid the area if possible.