Fire at Wairoa Mongrel Mob gang pad being investigated: 'It was absolutely engulfed'

Firefighters worked for four hours on Sunday night to contain the blaze at what is believed to be a Wairoa Mongrel Mob pad. Photo / Ryan O'Sullivan Wairoa Star

Firefighters worked for four hours on Sunday night to contain the blaze at what is believed to be a Wairoa Mongrel Mob pad. Photo / Ryan O'Sullivan Wairoa Star

A roaring fire on Sunday night "severely damaged" a property believed to belong to a Wairoa chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Wairoa about 6pm on Sunday.

The spokesman confirmed there were no reported injuries or fatalities, but the house was "severely damaged".

Wairoa firefighters worked for more then four hours to control the blaze.

Before: Firefighters were called to Kaimoana Rd address in Wairoa about 6pm on Sunday. Photo / Google Maps

They also returned to the home about 4.40am on Monday to "dampen down hot spots".

An eyewitness to the fire, who Hawke's Bay Today has agreed not to name, described seeing a "massive plume of black smoke" and the smell of burning timber as firefighters responded.

She said the building, believed to have been an old truck depot before it became the longstanding headquarters of the Wairoa Mongrel Mob chapter, was "absolutely engulfed".

After: The fire is being investigated. Photo / Ryan O'Sullivan Wairoa Star

"It was full on.

"It looks like it went up really quickly."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The woman said things in Wairoa had "quietened down" after tensions rose in July with eight gang-related shooting incidents.

Police have been approached for further comment.

A house thought to be a Hastings Mongrel Mob gang pad in Omahu also burned down on January 16 earlier this year, though the cause was not believed to be related to inter-gang tensions.

After: A property believed to be the pad of the Wairoa Mongrel Mob was "severely damaged" in a fire on Sunday night. Photo / Ryan O'Sullivan Wairoa Star

Firefighters from Hastings Fire Station also spent over an hour on Sunday working to extinguish a tree fire near the intersection of State Highway 50 and Burma Rd about 5.10pm on Sunday.

Crews were also called to put out two car fires, one in Roys Hill, Hastings, about 3.10am and another in Havelock North, about 3.40am on Monday.

Both car fires were being treated as suspicious, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman confirmed.