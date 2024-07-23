Advertisement
Film crew for ‘big American’ production spotted at Rotorua’s Hamurana Springs

Aleyna Martinez
By
2 mins to read
Film set at Hamurana Springs Nature Reserve, Tuesday morning. Photo / Aleyna Martinez

A mysterious film set for “a big American” production has been spotted in Hamurana Springs in Rotorua, leaving residents wondering who is working inside.

Budget rental vans packed with gear, orange cones, and security guards were seen at the reserve this morning.

Signs at the entrance said “private event”.

Coffee carts and massive empty white tents were visible, and men wearing steel caps boots and radios attached to their hips moved through the restricted area.

“There’s not much they’ll tell you,” one security guard said.

One person who stopped at the set on their morning walk said crew told her it was a “big American” production and the early-morning mists were awesome for filming - but it was cold when they started at 3.30am.

Film crew seen working on set of a film at Hamurana Springs Nature Reserve. Photo / Aleyna Martinez
Film Bay of Plenty marketing manager and production supervisor Elysia Gibb said film crews were a good boost for the local film industry because about 60% of the film’s budget went back into the community.


“It sets off a ripple effect that extends far beyond the filming process. The influx of cast, crew, and production teams not only opens doors for our local talent but also contributes significantly to our local economy.

“This financial impact resonates across various industries, including daily spend on hospitality, accommodation, transportation and local businesses.”

Movies previously filmed in the region include Pete’s Dragon, Yogi Bear, and Without a Paddle.

Justin Kimberley, head of business growth, insights and innovation at Rotorua NZ said Cousins was also shot in Rotorua.

“A Māori drama based on Patricia Grace’s novel, and directed by Briar Grace-Smith and Ainsley Gardiner, showcased our indigenous culture on the global stage,” Kimberley said.

Security guard pack-in entrance for film at Hamurana Springs. Photo / Aleyna Martinez.
