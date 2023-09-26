Jellicoe St crowded with treat trailers last year.

How much spooking can you get into a minute?

As part of this year’s Halloween-themed treat trail Epic Te Puke is running a spooky movie contest - with the time limit of each mini-movie just 60 seconds.

“It’s going to be fun and it’s going to bring some creativity. It’s very surprising how much you can fit into a minute,” says Epic Te Puke’s marketing manager Rebecca Larsen.

The competition is open to anyone and there are three categories - primary/intermediate school age, high school age and adults.

“[The theme] can be interpreted very loosely because spooky is different for different people - it can be interpreted in so many different ways and it’s not necessarily gory or horror.”

Phone videos are acceptable - but must be in landscape format - and each video must start with eyes opening, end with a fade to black for consistency, and include a kiwifruit and the word epic.

“Other than that they can be done as a film, as claymation, as animation - in any way or means that people can be creative.”

Epic Te Puke is collaborating with Film Bay of Plenty and Taupō-based Corbie Films as well as Creative Bay of Plenty.

The films will be showcased in Te Puke Memorial Hall on October 31 - the day of the Te Puke Treat Trail - but there will be a separate, red carpet, awards ceremony.

The treat trail through town will follow its tried and tested formula, starting at 3pm with those taking part encouraged to dress up in the theme of spooky characters.

Visit Te Puke Online for the full list of requirements for the Spooky Film Competition and to upload your film before midnight on October 15.