Police made the latest arrest on Friday. Photo / NZME

A fifth person has been arrested for the alleged murder of Mark Hohua in Whakatāne.

Hohua, 48, died in hospital early on June 19 from injuries sustained the previous evening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police made the latest arrest on Friday.

The 20-year-old man has been held in custody and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on December 7 charged with murder.

This follows the previous murder charges for the same case of four men aged 25, 32, 34 and 43.

“The investigation team are dedicated to piecing together the evidence and are not ruling out further charges potentially being filed,” Wilson said.

Police are reiterating an appeal for anyone who has information about how Hohua sustained his injuries to phone them on 105 and quote file 220618/2962.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.