Fifth New Zealander killed in Ukraine war, remains yet to be found

Neil Reid
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
A fifth New Zealander has died in combat in Ukraine, joining earlier losses (left to right) Dominic Abelen, Kane Te Tai, Andrew Bagshaw and Shan-Le Kearns. Herald composite photo.

A fifth New Zealander has been killed in Ukraine, and his body is yet to be recovered from the front line.

The death brings the known death toll of New Zealanders in Ukraine to five: three other soldiers and an aid worker have also lost their lives since Russia invaded

