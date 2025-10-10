The Weatherman Foundation’s Kyiv-based director of programmes Lauren Guillaume told the Herald it is supporting the man’s family, just as it has with three other families of Kiwis who have died in combat in Ukraine.
“He is a recent case, from this [Ukrainian] summer,” she said.
“And, that’s really the most I’ll say right now because we’re still trying to investigate ... and validate everything. And, of course this loss for the family is still really, really new.”
The Foundation is trying to locate, identify and repatriate his remains. They will use DNA, dental records and finger printing if necessary, Guillaume told the Herald.
The same goes for Kearns, who went by the military callsign ‘Oxide’.
Guillaume said bodies or partial remains are regularly recovered from battlefields, and during body exchanges between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
“For MIAs like ‘Oxide’ and [the fifth New Zealand fatality], there is still a chance for a recovery, because what’s happening is the remain exchanges,” Guillaume said.
The Weatherman Foundation – using dental records and DNA samples - was able to confirm remains located in eastern Ukraine were those of Abelen.
They were returned to New Zealand in March – two and a half years after his death – where his funeral included a moving haka from his former New Zealand Defence Force unit.
Former Defence Minister Ron Mark – who recently returned from his fifth trip to Ukraine – has said as well as the five dead, “considerably more” Kiwis have been maimed on the battlefield.
Mark has previously told the Herald “dozens” of New Zealanders are in Ukraine: from former Defence Force soldiers – including a sniper and Afghanistan War veteran – to those with no military experience.
Asked how many New Zealanders she had come across while in Ukraine since last year, Guilaume responded: “So many”.
The bodies of Bagshaw, Te Tai and Abelen were all eventually recovered.