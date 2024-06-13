One of three robots at Fieldays designed by the University of Waikato students - the blueberry shaker and catcher handheld harvest device.

Visitors to the Fieldays will witness a robot take-over.

Three robots, designed by University of Waikato students, are set to modernise the horticulture industry.

The students designed a blueberry shaker and catcher, a grapevine pruner and a navigation vehicle to increase efficiency, address labour shortages and reduce horticulture industry costs.

All three innovations have been nominated in the Prototype category of the Fieldays Innovation Awards 2024 and are on display at the Innovation Hub.

The blueberry catcher was developed by Alicia Sim as part of her Master of Engineering degree.

The prototype innovation is currently in its field-trial development stage, but industry stakeholders have expressed interest in funding the creation of additional prototypes for use during harvest.

Dr Ben McGuinness, from the School of Engineering, said the invention had huge potential.

“The shaker and catcher system could ... improve post-harvest quality and quantity.”

Meanwhile, the autonomous MaaraTech grapevine pruner, named Archie Junior, is still in its infancy. Final field trials are expected to begin this July.

The grapevine pruning robot consists of a vehicle that arches over grapevines and autonomously follows the row, stopping at individual vines. Stereo cameras inside the vehicle scan the vines, create 3D computer models and identify the vine’s key features.

The third robot is a low-cost navigation system for autonomous vehicles that can be used in orchards, for crops like kiwifruit.

It is an affordable alternative to expensive GPS and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) navigation systems currently on the market and can be reused for a wide range of applications such as thinning, grass-cutting, pest detection and harvesting.

Handheld harvester eases picking pressures

The blueberry shaker and catcher is a handheld, human-assist harvest device that shakes a branch at a frequency and time and causes blueberries to fall into a specially developed catcher.

The method has the potential to reduce harvest damage, minimise fruit loss and improve harvesting efficiency for blueberry varieties harvested by hand. It is also a low-cost solution for smaller orchards.

McGuinness said the invention bridges the gap between human and fully automated harvesting for the local fresh blueberry market.

“The shaker and catcher system could reduce the need for detailed scrutiny, minimise handling of the fruit, and improve post-harvest quality and quantity,” McGuinness said.

“By allowing fruit to drop onto soft netting instead of hard surfaces and using a catcher to minimise fruit loss, this method prevents bloom being rubbed off by human hands and could reduce labour time spent on handling and filtering.”

McGuinness said labour shortages and the need for trained, fit pickers are significant challenges facing the industry.

Because of the physically demanding work, the industry typically relies on workers under the age of 40. The shaker opens this demographic and matches the average human pace.

Industry stakeholders have expressed interest in funding the creation of additional prototypes for use during harvest due to its affordability and efficiency, quick return on investment and scalability for small orchards.

BerryCo technical lead David Holmes said labour costs have risen about 45 per cent in the last six years.

“Picking blueberries is very labour-intensive and harvest labour is the single largest on-orchard cost,” Holmes said.

“Human assist harvest tools that save on costs would be a game changer for growers.”

Grapevine pruner reduces labour dependence

A more complex research robot is the autonomous MaaraTech grapevine pruner, named Archie Junior.

It consists of a vehicle that arches over grapevines and autonomously follows the row, stopping at individual vines.

Inside, stereo cameras scan the vines, create 3D computer models and identify the vine’s key features.

With this information, pruning decisions can be made and robotically performed.

McGuinness said the grapevine pruner should ensure consistent, high-quality pruning and reduced reliance on skilled seasonal labour, which involves training, staff turnover and variable pruning decisions.

“There are issues with obtaining skilled and reliable labour supply. Vineyards struggle to find enough skilled workers to perform the task. Much of the workforce is imported from overseas as there are not enough people available to do the work locally.

“Additionally, there can be a high turnover of staff, requiring extensive training periods. A poor pruning decision can not only result in reduced yield for the coming harvest but in some cases can take years of good pruning decisions to rectify.”

The proposed solution is to be precise and selective and replicate complex tasks and decision-making typically performed by humans.

Final field trials are expected to begin this July.

The two innovations are part of the five-year MaaraTech project funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and managed by the University of Auckland, in partnership with the University of Waikato, University of Canterbury, Lincoln Agritech, University of Otago and Plant and Food Research.



