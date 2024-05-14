The Fieldays Innovation Hub.

This year, 64 projects have made it to the next stage of judging for the Fieldays Innovation Awards.

There are 27 participants in the prototype category, 21 in the early-stage category and 16 in the growth and scale category.

Five participants are in the running for the Young Innovator of the Year award for entrants who are 19 years old and under.

Showcased at the Fieldays 2024 Innovation Hub, the awards are a launch platform for innovation in New Zealand’s primary sector.

Judged by a panel of 15 experts, this year’s awards promise to showcase some of the most innovative ideas and technologies set to launch into the agricultural industry.

Fieldays programme manager Steve Chappell said this year, the awards had the most entries of the last 10 years.

“It’s superb to see so many great entries of such a high calibre again, and in the awards’ 56th year, it really is inspiring to see.

“I’m really impressed with the ideas coming through this year, and I’m sure the visitors and investors will be too.”

Entries ranged from a wool plaster to an autonomous grapevine pruner, coming from as close as Hamilton to as far away as Ireland.

The 2024 awards see the introduction of a new judging process, with first-round judging happening currently, and a shortlist of finalists in each category due to be announced soon.

Those finalists will participate in an online judging pre-event and on-site judging at Fieldays.

“This year, we’re also adding a special twist to our Innovation Awards - a People’s Choice Award,” Chappell said.

“All participants are in the running for this award. The innovator with the most votes will take home $2000 cash prize from Fieldays, while one lucky voter will win a voucher for $500.

“Visitors can vote by tapping their Fieldays Smart Band at the kiosk located inside the Fieldays Innovation Hub during the event.”

The participants’ innovations can be viewed at the Fieldays Innovation Hub at Mystery Creek, Hamilton between June 12 and 15.

Additionally, the Fieldays Innovation Trail layer can be turned on in the Fieldays app to explore Innovation Awards entries at the exhibitors’ sites.

Visit tinyurl.com/fieldaysinnovate2024 to see the full list of award participants.

“We are so thankful to our sponsors AWS, Sprout Agritech, NZME, Gait International, King Street Advertising and Blender Design for continuing to support the Fieldays Innovation Awards and promote the groundbreaking work coming out of this country,” Chappell said.