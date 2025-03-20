One of the sellers was armed with a .22 rifle, the friend claimed.

When the passenger of the vehicle refused to hand over the money, he was shot in the leg.

The sellers then allegedly stole the victims’ mobile phones and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses called police immediately.

Officers arrived about 5pm, finding the injured man who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police searched a Palmerston North property this morning, and arrested a man, Salisbury said.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man also faces several other charges.

“We understand January’s incident was distressing for the tight-knit Feilding community, however, we’re pleased that we have been able to hold this (alleged) offender accountable,” Salisbury said.

“We also wish to thank the public for their assistance ... which in turn has helped us in making today’s arrest.”

