New Zealand

Feilding park shooting and robbery: Man arrested after online shoe sale goes wrong

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • A 24-year-old man has been arrested after an armed robbery at Feilding’s Kōwhai Park.
  • The victim was shot in the leg after refusing to hand over money for shoes, a friend told the Herald.
  • The alleged offender faces charges of aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man has been arrested after a person was shot and robbed at a Feilding park while attempting to purchase a $2000 pair of shoes.

Detective Sergeant Joe Salisbury said police arrested a 24-year-old man today, two and a half months after the shooting in Kōwhai Park on January 4.

A friend of the victim earlier said two men travelled to the park to meet a seller they had connected with through an online marketplace.

After arriving at the agreed location at 4pm, three masked individuals in a car allegedly confronted the pair and demanded money.

One of the sellers was armed with a .22 rifle, the friend claimed.

When the passenger of the vehicle refused to hand over the money, he was shot in the leg.

The sellers then allegedly stole the victims’ mobile phones and other belongings before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses called police immediately.

Officers arrived about 5pm, finding the injured man who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police searched a Palmerston North property this morning, and arrested a man, Salisbury said.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man also faces several other charges.

“We understand January’s incident was distressing for the tight-knit Feilding community, however, we’re pleased that we have been able to hold this (alleged) offender accountable,” Salisbury said.

“We also wish to thank the public for their assistance ... which in turn has helped us in making today’s arrest.”

