- A 24-year-old man has been arrested after an armed robbery at Feilding’s Kōwhai Park.
- The victim was shot in the leg after refusing to hand over money for shoes, a friend told the Herald.
- The alleged offender faces charges of aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A man has been arrested after a person was shot and robbed at a Feilding park while attempting to purchase a $2000 pair of shoes.
Detective Sergeant Joe Salisbury said police arrested a 24-year-old man today, two and a half months after the shooting in Kōwhai Park on January 4.
A friend of the victim earlier said two men travelled to the park to meet a seller they had connected with through an online marketplace.
After arriving at the agreed location at 4pm, three masked individuals in a car allegedly confronted the pair and demanded money.