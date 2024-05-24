Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

A union boss is worried an elderly train manager will be forced to retire due to PTSD after being knocked unconscious while on the job.

The comments come after a 72-year-old train manager was punched in the head earlier this year and was knocked unconscious.

He has not returned to work after the March incident and police are continuing to hunt for his attacker.

General secretary of the Rail and Maritime Trade Union (RMTU) Todd Valster said there has been an increase in violence towards frontline train staff in the past two years.

“They’re fearful of going to work.

“All they want is to get people from A to B safely, they don’t expect this level of violence.”

He said they have been rapidly increasing security which includes working closely with police and updating CCTV on the trains and in the stations.

“We don’t know why this keeps happening, whether it’s drugs, tiredness or other mental health stuff,” Valster said.

Valster said another train manager was stabbed by four youths in 2022 and has still not returned to work due to PTSD. He said he is concerned the victim of this assault will suffer a similar fate.

RMTU has been in contact with the victim as he recovers from his injuries.

Yesterday police released photos of the man who allegedly punched the 72-year-old train manager in the head and knocked him unconscious.

This man and another woman got off at Fruitvale Station after the train manager was knocked out. Photo / New Zealand Police

The incident happened about 4.30pm on March 28 on the Western Line between New Lynn and Fruitvale stations.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the train manager had sat down to do some work. Next to him, a man and woman were having a verbal altercation, Goldie said.

“The woman has then gotten up and moved to sit across from the victim.

“Seconds later, completely unprovoked, the man has come over and punched the victim a number of times, rendering him unconscious.”

The pair then got off at Fruitvale Station.

Goldie said it was lucky the elderly victim did not have more serious injuries.

Goldie said anyone who knew this man should phone police on 105 and quote file number 2400330/3374. People could also offer information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Photo / New Zealand Police

The victim was doing okay, but was shaken, she said.

“The violence shown by this [offender] is extremely concerning and police are very keen to find out who he is so we can hold him accountable,” Goldie said.

“The victim was simply doing his job when he was violently assaulted. We cannot accept this type of behaviour in our community.”

Goldie said police hoped someone might recognise the man.

Police also hoped they could identify the woman he was with and ensure she had support available should she need it.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



