Auckland police are hunting a man who allegedly punched a 72-year-old train manager while he was working and knocked him unconscious.
The incident happened about 4.30pm on March 28 on the Western Line between New Lynn and Fruitvale stations.
Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said the train manager had sat down to do some work. Next to him, a man and woman were having a verbal altercation, Goldie said.
“The woman has then gotten up and moved to sit across from the victim.
“Seconds later, completely unprovoked, the man has come over and punched the victim a number of times, rendering him unconscious.”
The pair then got off at Fruitvale Station.
Goldie said it was lucky the elderly victim did not have more serious injuries.
The victim was doing okay, but was shaken, she said.
“The violence shown by this [offender] is extremely concerning and police are very keen to find out who he is so we can hold him accountable,” Goldie said.
“The victim was simply doing his job when he was violently assaulted. We cannot accept this type of behaviour in our community.”
Goldie said police hoped someone might recognise the man.
Police also hoped they could identify the woman he was with and ensure she had support available should she need it.
Goldie said anyone who knew this man should phone police on 105 and quote file number 2400330/3374. People could also offer information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.