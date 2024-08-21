The teacher made the father leave.

Murrays Bay Intermediate School on Sunrise Ave, Murrays Bay, Auckland, has confirmed a man came into a classroom without permission - the Herald understands he threatened to kill a pupil last Thursday. Photo / Google

But the Herald has heard complaints about Murrays Bay Intermediate’s response to the incident. The school allegedly refused to investigate until the victim’s father complained, demanded something be done and reported the incident to police.

Principal Melinda Iles confirmed “a parent entered a classroom without permission last week”.

Iles said: “Although no lockdown was required, the behaviour was not acceptable in a school setting, and as such, we have reported the matter to police.”

She confirmed the classroom teacher told the man to leave and go to the school office and the man complied. A senior leader spoke with the man to understand his concerns, she said.

“Based on the conversations and information we are privy to, we consider that this was a one-off incident only and that the matter has been resolved,” Iles said.

“We have worked through this matter carefully, including student and/or parent meetings, and ensuring that all students are settled and engaged in the school environment.

“We have also discussed the matter with the Ministry of Education and are confident that we have handled it appropriately.”

Ministry of Education northern region leader Isabel Evans said they were confident the school was following internal processes to address the incident and support those involved.

“Schools are required to have clear policies and procedures in place to manage any concerns or unacceptable behaviour in the school environment,” Evans said.

“The Ministry has been in contact with the school, and we are confident that they are following their internal processes to address the incident and support those involved. The school is aware that we are available to provide support if needed.”

A police spokesman said: “Police can confirm we received a report on Tuesday, regarding an incident on school grounds on August 15.

“We are in the early stages of making further enquiries into what has occurred, before determining the next steps in this matter.”

