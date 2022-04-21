Kaoss Price was shot and killed by police over the weekend in Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Kaoss Price was shot and killed by police over the weekend in Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Corrections is investigating how Kaoss Price's community-based sentence was managed by its staff before the 22-year-old was shot dead by police.

Price died after police shot him following a vehicle stop of an associate of Price as the pair were driving in separate cars along State Highway 3 between New Plymouth and Waitara about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Police say Price - from Bell Block - drove past the area where his associate had been stopped by police, before he turned around and then rammed into a police car.

It is unclear what happened next, but he was shot and killed soon after that incident.

Police have released little information so far, but are expected to give an update later today.

A Corrections spokesperson confirmed to the NZ Herald that an "event review" would be carried out to determine whether the community-based sentence Price was serving at the time of his death was managed appropriately.

The Herald was working to confirm to what offence his sentence corresponded. It was understood Price was charged in late February and also had a scheduled appearance in court this week.

In addition to standard release conditions, Price also had to adhere to special release conditions, including not taking drugs or alcohol, pursuing employment and attending a rehabilitation programme.

"[Price's] compliance with both his standard and special release conditions remain subject to our ongoing event review," the spokesperson said.

Police at the cordon surrounding the scene of Price's death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Commissioning an event review was decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on the severity of the incident.

The review would be assigned to someone not directly involved in Price's management, but someone with the knowledge to provide a thorough review and detailed findings.

The parameters of the review were determined upon its commission and varied depending on the incident.

The review would likely discuss Corrections' standards of practice, as well as an "analysis of risk assessments and how our decisions or actions aligned with the assessed level of risk", the spokesperson said.

In a statement on Tuesday, assistant police commissioner Sandra Venables said the investigation team assigned to the incident would undertake a "methodical and meticulous inquiry" to understand the series of events that led to Price's death.

"Police are committed to ensuring that all facts are gathered and confirmed prior to public release in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation," she said.

People who witnessed the incident, along with several vehicles, were the focus of the investigation at that point.

It comes after a woman who claimed to have spoken with Price the morning before he died said the young man referenced his past mistakes and his will to change.

Karen, who did not supply a last name, told Newstalk ZB on Monday Price had talked about his life and upbringing.

"He was telling us about, you know, the mistakes there had been in life and he said he loved us when he left and that he wants to make changes.

"At the end of the day, he's a son, a brother, a grandson."

The mistakes he may have been referencing had been laid out during a successful High Court appeal of his sentence in November last year of two years, six months in prison on charges including burglary, police chases, failing to stop, escaping custody and theft.