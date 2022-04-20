Inflation set for 30-year high, could Waiwera make a comeback and polyamorous relationships under the microscope at Immigration NZ in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The force used by an Auckland police officer against a teenager during an arrest was unjustified and excessive, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

A 14-year-old male suffered a cut to his forehead and a broken wrist during his arrest on March 29 last year.

"The Authority believes the degree of force used upon Mr X (14-year-old) was not necessary and was unreasonable."

That day the teen had been in a car with five others between the ages of 12 and 14 and they had earlier failed to stop for police.

The vehicle, which was established to be stolen, was tracked and eventually stopped after being spiked on an Auckland motorway.

The injured teen was taken by the officer from the vehicle, placed on the ground and handcuffed.

"During that arrest process, Mr X suffered a cut to his forehead and a broken wrist. Due to these injuries, Police informed the Authority of the incident."

None of the other occupants of the car were injured.