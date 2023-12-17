One person died and another suffered critical injuries in a shooting in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Police investigating a shooting in Lower Hutt that left one man dead and another fighting for his life say the victims were celebrating a birthday party gang members were also attending.

Police were called to the property on George St shortly after 2am yesterday and located one man deceased and one with life-threatening injuries.

“Both men had sustained firearm-related injuries,” said Detective Inspector Haley Ryan.

The injured man remains in hospital, where he underwent surgery yesterday and remains in a critical condition.

“Both men were attending a birthday celebration when the incident took place,” Ryan said.

Police confirmed local gang members were also attending the birthday celebration.

A dozen people were gathered at the cordon on Saturday afternoon, with some putting their arms around one another for comfort.

Some of those standing outside were wearing Mangu Kaha jackets - a splinter group of Black Power.

A heightened police presence remains in the area, with reassurance patrols ongoing.

“Investigators are continuing their work to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident and identify those responsible,” said Ryan.

People within the community who had privately-owned CCTV or dashboard-mounted cameras filming within Stokes Valley and the Eastern Hutt Rd area between 1am and 3am on Saturday are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 105 or visiting 105.police.govt.nz and using “Update Report”, citing file reference number 231216/6245.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Homes in the immediate area are predominantly owned by Kāinga Ora.

Kāinga Ora would not comment on what support was being offered to residents, some of whom could be seen visibly distressed in their front yards yesterday, and referred questions to police.

Huck Haeata moved into one of the Kāinga Ora homes on the street earlier this year and was awake at the time of the incident.

She said she heard a loud and powerful boom.

“The cat looked at me and I was like: ‘What was that?’ I’ve never heard that before.

“That stopped me and my cat in our tracks.”

Haeata said she didn’t realise what had happened until the next morning.

“It’s shocking when you know that in that moment, last night, someone’s life was taken. I heard someone’s life [being] taken.”

Police erected a blue tent near a house, the footpath was partially cordoned off, and there were cones outside a driveway.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry yesterday said incidents like this were incredibly unsettling for close-knit communities like Stokes Valley.

“I know police will be increasing their presence to provide reassurance to the community over the coming days,” Barry said.

“If anyone has information that could assist, please get in touch with police.”

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said he felt for residents.

“It’s more awful and unsettling news for the Hutt,” Bishop said.

The shooting came less than a month after the Hutt Valley community was left reeling following two deadly incidents in 24 hours.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of November 16 when a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Naenae Rd.

Later that day, police shot and killed a man who was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman on Coast Rd in Wainuiomata.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation into the death of toddler Ruthless-Empire, who is believed to have suffered fatal blunt-force trauma in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā.