Anita Rani was struck by a dark grey Mazda 6 sedan on Naenae Rd last week. Photo / NZ Police

Anita Rani was struck by a dark grey Mazda 6 sedan on Naenae Rd last week. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested a man after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Wellington last Thursday.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said police arrested the 36-year-old today at a Lower Hutt address in relation to a hit-and-run in Naenae.

Lower Hutt woman 62-year-old Anita Rani died at the scene of the crash on November 16.

The man is due to appear in Lower Hutt District Court today on a number of charges including driving causing death, burglary and a number of dishonesty offences associated with that night.

Rani was struck by a dark grey Mazda 6 sedan on Naenae Rd last week, and the vehicle immediately left the scene.

Police revealed later the car had allegedly been stolen from an address in Belmont before the hit-and-run, and it was recovered from Waddington Drive in Naenae later the same day at 12.20pm.

Police acknowledged those in the community who came forward to speak with police or provided CCTV footage.

“This information was pivotal in the investigation. Without your help, we would not have been able to come to this result for Anita’s family and loved ones,” Ryan said.



