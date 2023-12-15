Voyager 2023 media awards
Fatal shooting: Police officers responding to ‘serious incident’ in Lower Hutt

Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has died - and potentially another is injured - after a serious incident in Wellington’s Lower Hutt.

Police officers have converged on a property on George St, Stokes Valley, with the Herald being told that it involved a shooting at the property in the early hours of this morning.

The Herald was told one person is dead. It is understood another has been injured.

Police have erected a blue tent near a house.

They are yet to make any formal comment on the incident and their investigation.


- More to come

