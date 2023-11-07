Police are back at the address where slain toddler Ruthless-Empire is believed to have suffered fatal blunt-force trauma.

On October 22, up to 12 hours after receiving his severe injuries, Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall arrived at Hutt Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The toddler was living at a home on the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā with his mother Storm Wall, Rosie Morunga and her partner Dylan Ross.

On Tuesday, police could be seen back at the address. A police spokeswoman confirmed staff were present at the address “as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of the toddler, Baby Ru”.

No arrests have been made to date.

Wall earlier claimed in an interview with the Herald that on the evening of October 21, one of the people in the home told her to go to bed and that they would look after Ruthless-Empire.

About 10pm he was put into her bed. Wall said he “looked normal”.

“I just gave him a last hug, just checking he’s all right.”

When she woke the next morning, she said the toddler was “drowsy”.

“I thought he was tired.”

Baby Ruthless-Empire died in hospital on October 22.

Wall was getting ready to go to visit a cousin when she heard noises in the house. She claimed she was then told Ruthless-Empire was choking.

She said she tried doing first aid, “to see if he could get any form of phlegm or anything out and therefore he was getting his grasp of breath”.

Wall then rushed the little boy to hospital.

Asked whether she had any part in her son’s death, Wall replied: “No I didn’t.”

“I just want justice for my son ... I want justice for my Ru Ru,” she said.

Morunga took to Instagram on Wednesday saying she wanted to defend herself and said there would be justice for Ruthless-Empire.

The Herald earlier revealed that in December 2022, while Wall and Ruthless-Empire were living in Hamilton, the toddler’s uncle Ngatanahira Reremoana, contacted Oranga Tamariki with concerns about Ruthless-Empire, claiming his nephew did not get the “well-deserved care he needs”.

“I suggest he be uplifted asap.”

An intake social worker from Oranga Tamariki sent a report of concern to the Hamilton office where further assessment would take place.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani told the Herald that, like for many New Zealanders, Ruthless-Empire’s “needless death” had “been weighing heavily on my mind”.

“Whenever a child is killed, Oranga Tamariki staff feel it deeply. We are an organisation made up of thousands of social workers whose life focus is to care for tamariki and whānau.

“Again, I would like to acknowledge the grief Baby Ru’s whānau will be experiencing.”

Te Kani confirmed the toddler was not in Oranga Tamariki custody or care.

“However, we are actively working alongside our partner agencies to piece together what, if any, support Baby Ru and his whānau were receiving at the time of his death, and if interventions could have occurred.

“We are in the process of thoroughly reviewing every interaction and decision that was made in relation to Baby Ru and his whānau, with the oversight of our chief social worker Peter Whitcombe. We must protect everyone’s privacy and we are currently not able to go into details.”

Oranga Tamariki was working with police to support their investigation.

