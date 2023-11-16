A man has been shot dead by police in Wainuiomata this afternoon following a “hostage-type scenario” in which a highly agitated man held a weapon to a woman’s neck.

Police said they were called to a suspected family harm incident outside a property on Coast Rd about 11.45am.

A man behaving in an agitated manner was seen “holding a weapon to a woman’s neck”.

Police staff negotiated with the man but he continued threatening harm to the woman and was shot once about 1pm, police said.

He was treated for his wounds but died at the scene. The woman involved was not injured, police said.

“Police will be providing support as she is understandably shaken by what has occurred.

“At this time police will not be releasing the man’s name or age. Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time.”

Police confirmed members of the man’s immediate whānau were present when he was shot, describing today’s events as “a tragic outcome for all involved”.

Cordons will remain outside the property on Coast Rd for some time, with a scene examination under way.

Police at the scene on Coast Rd, Wainuiomata. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

“We understand that fatal police incidents are frightening events, and the local community will be shaken also. There will be a large police presence in the area to provide reassurance.

“A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant long-lasting impacts on the officers involved and their families. Those staff who attended are being supported by police wellness services and their colleagues.”

Several investigations are now under way, including a police critical incident investigation. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Authority.

Police said the incident was not related to a fatal crash in nearby Naenae earlier today.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell addressed media at the Wellington Central Police Station this afternoon, offering his condolences to the man’s family.

He said the matter was at an early stage of investigation.

He understood the man and the woman were in a relationship. He would not be drawn on what weapon the man had held to the woman’s neck but said it was not a firearm.

Parnell wouldn’t answer where the on the man’s body he was shot.

“Extensive” negotiations had occurred when the man held the weapon to the woman. The man was in a “highly agitated state” following what was described as a family harm incident.

“None of our people come to work for this kind of outcome,” he said.

“This is a normal - well, not normal, but police officers have a suite of tactical risk assessment tools,” he said.

“At the early stages, a number of negotiations were occurring, and verbal appeals with the parties, without a successful outcome.

“I can’t say the exact time the shot was fired.”

Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell briefs media after a man was shot dead by police in Wainuiomata this afternoon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“I understand he was in an agitated situation and our officers had to make a decision.

Parnell said the “hostage-type scenario” was “highly volatile”.

“Officers need to establish, through the assessment: ‘What is the necessity for me now to act, and what is the proportionate and appropriate response’.”

“It’s a tragic outcome for all involved

He said the community would feel frightened.

“Our role is to provide that reassurance.”

Parnell wouldn’t be drawn on the family harm situation or the vehicle involved in it.

Police officers will canvas the area in the coming days, he said.

“I can confirm that members of the man’s immediate whānau were present [when he was shot].

“I can’t confirm, but I dare say, it is likely [the woman was upset] from this traumatic experience.”

He said both the man and the woman were known to police.

Coast Rd is closed south of the Golf Club, with police condoning off the area.

A man near the cordon told the Herald he understood someone had been shot.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson confirmed they were attending “an active incident”.

One person trying to head down the road told police he was heading to the beach. An officer told him he didn’t know how long the road would be closed and recommended a visit to Days Bay instead.

More to come