Fatal motorcycle crash victim was Waipukurau local

The crash between a car and a motorcyclist occurred about 5.40am. Photo / Rachel Wise

A motorcyclist who died after a serious crash on State Highway 2, near Takapau, in Central Hawke's Bay has bene named as Lance Raymond Perry.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a ute and a motorcyclist near the intersection with Maharakeke Rd about 5.40am on Monday.

The 60-year-old was from Waipukurau.

Police said the motorcyclist was in a critical condition and taken to Palmerston North Hospital by helicopter, but died in the helicopter.

"Police extend their condolences to Mr Perry's family and friends," a police spokeswoman said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was blocked and diversions were in place, before reopening at midday.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.