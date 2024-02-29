Bigger buses hit the streets, journalists reveal plans to save Newshub and an investigation is launched after a technical glitch brought petrol stations to a standstill in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The rugby player accused of killing a young mum and injuring another woman in an alcohol-fuelled hit and run in central Wellington has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jason Tuitama appeared in the Wellington High Court this morning on multiple charges, including failing to stop after a crash, driving while suspended, drink-driving causing injury and failing to stop for police.

The 24-year-old was also charged with manslaughter after one of his victims, Wellington woman Cass Maguire, died in hospital three weeks after the crash.

Some charges have now been withdrawn, but Tuitama this morning pleaded guilty to manslaughter, reckless driving causing injury, failing to stop to ascertain injury, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Tuitama was named as part of the Wellington Lions wider training squad in June last year, though Wellington Rugby has confirmed he was never a contracted member of the team. He is understood to have removed himself from the group.

Police were called to the scene of the hit and run on Cable St on June 18 following reports a car had hit two pedestrians near Te Papa shortly after midnight. Both were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and one critical.

Jason Tuitama has pleaded guilty in the Wellington High Court this morning to the manslaughter of Cass Maguire. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Tuitama had a breath-alcohol level of 993mcg, nearly four times over the legal limit of 250mcg.

In court today, defence lawyer Lucie Scott asked for a sentencing date in May.

Family members of both Tuitama and his victims packed out the public gallery in the courtroom.

Tuitama appeared to be holding a bible and a small cross on a chain as he stood in the dock during his hearing.

Friends, family and colleagues of Maguire had earlier poured out their love for her online, saying she was a beautiful person with a “heart of gold”.

Maguire, 28, was formerly working as a senior project coordinator at the Ministry of Health.

Cass Maguire died on July 5, 2023, several weeks after being critically injured in a hit and run on Cable St.

An online funeral notice said Maguire died surrounded by her loved ones.

“Cass was loved and will be dearly missed by her family,” it said.

Tributes left for her described her as “a gem of a lady” with “a good and kind heart and soul”.

In a message to Maguire’s young child, one friend said “your mum was beautiful, caring, funny, and touched many lives”.

“Our prayers go out to her amazing partner, beautiful baby boy and all her family and friends,” another said.

Tuitama has been convicted.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital.




