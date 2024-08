The serious crash unit was called in to investigate the fatal Tauranga crash.

A Tauranga highway is open this morning following a fatal crash overnight.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Takitmu Drive, near SH29, around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson says one person died at the scene and a second person was critically injured.

Fire brigades from Tauranga and Greerton responded to the scene.

The road was closed for several hours to allow the serious crash unit time to examine the scene.