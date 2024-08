One person has died and another is seriously injured after a crash on Takitimu Drive in Tauriko, Tauranga.

A police spokesperson said they responded to the collision on Takitimu Drive, near the intersection with State Highway 29A in Tauriko, Tauranga, about 7.30pm.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to the incident with one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.