Fatal crash near Whangārei: Motorbike rider dies after State Highway 1 intersection crash

Police say the motorbike rider died after a crash at this intersection in Kauri, Northland. Photo / Google

A motorbike rider has been killed in a crash near Whangārei.

Police said the rider died after a serious crash last night at the intersection of State Highway1 and Richards Road in Kauri, north of Whangārei.

Emergency services were alerted to the Northland crash involving a car and a motorbike just before 6:40pm.

"The motorbike rider was transported to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition but sadly died from their injuries overnight," police spokespeople said this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road was closed for a while but police said it had now re-opened.