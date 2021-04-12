Fatal assault in Te Papa carpark: Man appears in Wellington High Court

The defendant is accused of manslaughter for the incident, which happened outside Te Papa in Wellington. Photo / File

The defendant is accused of manslaughter for the incident, which happened outside Te Papa in Wellington. Photo / File

A man accused of manslaughter following a fatal assault outside Te Papa museum will keep his name secret for now.

The 28-year-old, who had interim name suppression, is charged with killing Simon Strickland by punching him to the head.

At his last appearance in the Wellington District Court, Judge Jan Kelly said name suppression would need to be argued at today's appearance, however defence lawyer Paul Surridge asked for more time for a psychiatric report to be completed.

The issue is expected to be fully argued at the next appearance.

The Kāpiti man was earlier charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure, but the charge was withdrawn today.

A trial date has been set for March next year on the remaining charge of manslaughter.

The man was remanded on bail to reappear for a case review hearing in June.

Strickland, 58, was found critically injured outside the national museum in Wellington shortly after 7pm on Saturday, February 13.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital, where his life support was later turned off.